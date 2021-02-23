MIC Sabah plans to invite Indian investment into Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: MIC Sabah wants to assist the state government to boost the economic development in Sabah by inviting investors from India to explore business opportunities and to invest in Sabah.

Its State Liaison Committee head, Peer Muhamad bin Kadir, said the party plans to fully utilize its strong network of businesses and chambers of commerce in India to facilitate investment and trade into Sabah. These businesses and chambers of commerce have indicated keen interest to invest in Sabah given its rich resources and conducive business environment.

MIC Sabah plans to invite investors from the modern agriculture industry; rubber glove and latex-based products industry; furniture and downstream industry; recycling industry; tourism industry and digital technology @ Artificial Intelligence industry.

Peer disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Deputy Chief Minister III cum Minister of Industrial Development, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam on Monday.

He was accompanied by MIC Sabah state secretary Chandra Segar, assistant secretary R. Balachandran and state treasurer Neelkrish Perumal.

Joachim expressed his blessing and urged MIC Sabah to expedite their plan to boost foreign investment in Sabah.

Tseu Kei Yue, the Deputy Permanent Secretary who was also present during the meeting suggested for MIC Sabah to prepare a full proposal to be presented to the ministry to that effect.

MIC Sabah looks forward to facilitate meetings between businesses and chambers of commerce from India and the Ministry of Industrial Development as soon as possible.