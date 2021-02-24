Meradong red zone with 67 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING: Meradong District yesterday changed to red zone after 67 local transmissions were recorded in the last 14 days, says the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee added that Betong and Kanowit districts had changed to orange zones after 22 and 37 local transmissions respectively were recorded in the past 14 days.

“Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red zones with a total of 2,036 local transmissions recorded in the last 14 days.

“Song, Bukit Mabong, Beluru, Dalat and Sri Aman districts remain as orange zones with a total of 142 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days,” SDMC said in a statement giving the daily update on Covid-19 in Sarawak yesterday.

Sarikei, Lundu, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Saratok, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Serian and Belaga districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 62 local transmissions recorded in the last 14 days.

The remaining 13 districts in the state remain as green zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that Sibu District had carried out active case detection in Zone 7 (Tiong Hua) on Feb 20 and 21, where a total of 1,207 samples were taken and eight samples were found positive.

The committee also said the police had issued six compounds for violating standard operating procedures (SOP), with four issued in Padawan and one each in Lawas and Belaga.