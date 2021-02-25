93 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 93 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said that no new deaths or new clusters were detected today.

“Nabawan recorded the highest number of cases with 24 cases, followed by Keningau (17) and Tawau (12),” he said in a statement.

Kota Kinabalu, which usually records the highest number of daily cases, sat at seventh place on Thursday’s tally after registering only four cases.

Masidi added that 127 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus on Thursday.