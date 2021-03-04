Just like an ant bite – Ongkili

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili received his dose of the Covid-19 vaccine here today.

He described the jab as ‘just like an ant bite’.

Trained nurse and vaccinator, Wan Rosmaliza Wan Daud was the one tasked to carry out the dose.

When asked about his condition after the half an hour observation, following the vaccination, Ongkili responded: “So far, so good”, and thanked the frontliners for their services.

He received his dose at the Precinct 18 Health Clinic in Putrajaya, which is part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, after co-chairing the Socio-Economy Working Committee Meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Ongkili also advised the public not to be worried or afraid of the vaccine, adding that it is vital to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the pandemic as a whole.