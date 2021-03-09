Couple claim unauthorized transfer of RM2,901 from son’s bank account

SANDAKAN: Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun has urged financial institutions to strengthen their security system after a couple complained to him about an unauthorized transaction involving their son’s bank account.

Calvin said the parents claimed that RM2,901 was transferred from their son’s account via DuitNow system to the account of one ‘Nadia’.

The victim said no One Time Password (OTP) notification was received from the bank about the transaction.

“Following this matter, the family has proceeded to lodge a police report. However, the bank told them that there was no system failure or security violation occurred in the transaction and the money could not be returned,” he said.

Calvin said incidents like this could affect people’s confidence in the bank’s security standards, espcially in view of the increasing risks involved in online or digital banking.

He advised the public to exercise cautions against exposing their personal information to anyone.