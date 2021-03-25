Julau evacuation centre houses stranded longhouse folk

SARIKEI: The Julau Community Hall, which is being used as the Julau District flood evacuation centre, served as shelter for stranded longhouse residents on Tuesday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor chief Nicholas Belulin said the centre was set up by the Julau District Disaster Management Committee in preparation for possible flooding.

No flood victims had been transferred to the centre as the flood situation had not reached a dangerous level, he said.

However, on Tuesday, longhouse folk from Sungai Bulo, Julau who had gone to the Julau Health Clinic for Covid-19 swab tests had to be accommodated at the evacuation centre as they could not make their way home following flood along a section of Jalan Entabai.

Nicholas said upon being informed of the problem, a team of officers went to monitor the situation.

However, firefighters could not proceed to Rumah Akun in Nanga Lijan, which made a distress call at 4.55pm on Tuesday, because a section of Jalan Entabai was under four feet of water and impassable for vehicles.

Nicholas added as such the two women and two children were accommodated at the evacuation centre for a night.