Sabah FC play Kuching City FC in friendly

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will hold two friendly matches to boost players confidence end of this month.

Team manager Marzuki Nasir said the two friendly matches will be against two Premier League teams, namely Kuching City FC on Sunday (March 28) and Projek FAM-MSN on March 30.

Marzuki said the matches are to prepare the players for their upcoming match against Kuala Lumpur United FC in the Malaysia Super League at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on April 3.

The method, said Marzuki, is used to measure the players ability and to improve on their weaknesses.

“The team took advantage of the 12-days break by undergoing training in Klang Valley from March 27 to April 4, in preparation for matches in the Super League.

“We are not being complacent with our first win against Terengganu FC at Likas Stadium last week, but remain focus and continue to improve our weaknesses in every position,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Marzuki added that Sabah FC are undergoing their training in Klang Valley to enable head coach, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto, to fiind a way to improve on the teams weaknesses as well as to strengthen on their attacking position.

“We will not underestimate the ability of Kuching City FC and Projek FAM-MSN as both teams have their strength and good players,” he said.