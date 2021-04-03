Covid-19: 290 new cases, 1 death in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 3): Sarawak today recorded 290 new Covid-19 cases and one death in Bintulu, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 17,135 and fatalities to 113, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The 113rd death is of a local 50-year-old man who was admitted into the Bintulu Hospital after family members found him unconscious at home. He was pronounced dead on March 29.

A sample was taken from the deceased on March 30 for an rt-PCR test, and the result came out on Apr 2 and was positive for Covid-19.

SDMC said the man had no history of comorbidity.

Meanwhile, the committee said Kuching topped today’s list with 86 new cases recorded, mostly contributed by a new Kampung Binyu cluster, followed by Bintulu (81), Miri (36), Sibu (22), Serian (20), Samarahan (7), Kapit (6), Subis (6), Julau (5), Bukit Mabong (4), Meradong (3), Marudi (3), Sarikei (2), Selangau (2), Sri Aman (2), Tebedu (2), Tanjung Manis (1), Tatau (1) and Belaga (1).

Detailed statistics released by SDMC showed that 57 out of the total 86 new cases in Kuching were from the new Kampung Bintu Cluster, 25 from close contact screenings, one from health facility surveillance, one Import A case returning from overseas, one Import B case returning from other districts or state in the country, and one from other screening.

In Bintulu, out of 81 new cases, 69 were from close contact screenings, two from Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster, two from Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster, one from Jalan Tanjung Cluster, six from individuals who showed symptoms and three from other screenings.

In Miri, out of its 36 new cases, 18 were from close contact screenings, nine from the Jalan Kingsway Cluster, three from Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster, three from Lorong Merpati Cluster, two from symptomatic individuals and one from health facility surveillance.

Sibu showed a significant drop in new cases today with only 22 recorded, where two were from the Bulatan Aman Cluster, two Jalan Sanyan Cluster, four close contact screenings, three symptomatic individuals, and one from other screening.

Serian recorded 20 new cases where 12 were from the Batu Gong Cluster, four from Chupak Cluster, and four from close contact screenings. At the same time, Samarahan’s seven new cases were from Kampung Binyu Cluster (4), Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster (1), and two from close contact screenings.

Subis District’s six new cases were all from close contact tracing while in Kapit out of six new cases five were from close contact screenings while one was from an individual with symptoms.

Julau recorded five new cases where four were detected from symptomatic individuals while one was from a close contact screening. All four new cases in Bukit Mabong were from close contact screening.

Meradong and Marudi each recorded three new cases, all of them were from close contact screenings, while two new cases in Tebedu, with no details provided.

Selangau also recorded two new cases where both were from symptomatic individuals screenings, while two in Sarikei were from close contact screening and other screening each.

Sri Aman recorded two new cases where one was from the Taman Vistagro Cluster and one from close contact screening.

Belaga and Tatau each recorded one new case, both were from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

All in all, 2,721 active cases were being hospitalised to date, where 427 were in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sibu Hospital and Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) (596), Bintulu Hospital (576), Miri Hospital (465), Limbang Hospital (4), Sarikei Hospital (133), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (70), Betong PKRC (21), Mukah PKRC (25), Serian PKRC (164), Lawas PKRC (1), Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC (193), and Sri Aman Hospital (46).

On the bright side, 226 cases have recovered and allowed to be discharged in Sarawak today, where 48 were from Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (48), Sibu Hospital (39), Serian PKRC (32), SGH (25), Sarikei Hospital (21), Kapit PKRC (12) and Mukah PKRC (1), making the total recovery rate to date at 14,244 or 83.13 per cent out of 17,135 cumulative cases in the state to date.

At the same time, Sarawak recorded 290 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases with one still waiting for lab test results, while 276 person-under-surveillance (PUS) were also recorded making it a total of 5,716 cases being quarantined in 95 hotels statewide.