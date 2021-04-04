Covid-19: One death recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 4): One Covid-19 death was recorded in Sarawak today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the death involved a 76 year old local man who was admitted into Bintulu Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties and he passed away on April 3, becoming the 114th fatality caused by the coronavirus in the state.

“The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) test undertaken by the deceased on March 9 has come back positive for the virus on March 11. The health conditions of the deceased soon deteriorated before he was confirmed to have passed away on April 3,” said Uggah at a Covid-19 situation update press conference today.

Uggah said the deceased was suffering from co-morbidities like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

“The State Disaster Management Committee offers its condolences to all family members of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Uggah noted that the state recorded 219 patients who had recovered and were discharged from hospitals today.

A total of 63 patients were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital (43), Bintulu Hospital (33), Serian Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) (27), Miri Hospital (21), Sarikei Hospital (17), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (9), PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital (4), dan Betong PKRC (2).

“The latest recoveries have brought the total number of Covid-19 patients who had been discharged from hospitals to 14,463 or 82.39 per cent of the overall cases in the state.”