Air-conditioner in SMK Tabuan Jaya meeting room catches fire

KUCHING (Apr 5): An air-conditioner in a meeting room at SMK Tabuan Jaya, Jalan Wan Alwi caught fire today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, a team of seven firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya Fire Station led by Mohamad Meramit were despatched to the school after the operations centre received the distress call at 10.38am.

“The fire only involved the air-conditioner in the meeting room. The fire did not involve the structure of the building except for damages on the walls from fire soot.

“The estimated damage was only 5 per cent. There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he added.