Sibu pleased to be first division in state to kick off second phase of immunisation programme

SIBU (April 18): Sibu is pleased to be picked as the first division in the state to kick off the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme beginning tomorrow, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar, who is the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, said this is despite the low number of vaccines that will be administered to the recipients tomorrow at the vaccination centre in Sibu Indoor Stadium here.

He said between 700 and 800 individuals from the high risk group, comprising those with comorbidities, people with disabilities (OKU) and senior citizens are expected to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.

“At least this marks the beginning of the vaccination for the members of the public. The most important is that Sibu has been picked as the first division for the second rolling of the immunisation programme.

“It is good Sibu is given whatever number of vaccines we have,” he told reporters when inspecting preparations at the vaccination centre.

Dr Annuar said that the one-day event, which will be held from 8am to 5pm tomorrow, will involve a total of 96 Ministry of Health staff including 20 vaccinators.

He said the vaccinators will administer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to the recipients.

“We will continue with the vaccination when the next batch of vaccine comes because it depends on the vaccine supply,” he said.

After Sibu, the second phase immunisation will start on April 23 in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri divisions.

It will be followed by Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang divisions on Apr 24 and for Sarikei, it will commence from Apr 30.

Also present were SDDMC chairman Wong Hee Sieng and Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.