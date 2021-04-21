Covid-19: 83 clusters in education sector recorded, 49 still active

PUTRAJAYA (April 21): A total of 83 Covid-19 clusters related to the education sector have been recorded from Jan 1 until yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the data from the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) showed that 49 clusters (59.04 per cent) with 2,617 cases were still active, while 34 clusters (40.96 per cent) with 2,251 cases have been declared ended.

Of the total clusters, 39 clusters with 1,420 cases were from the Education Ministry’s schools or institutions sub-category, 19 clusters with 1,870 cases (higher education sub-category) and 25 clusters with 1,578 cases (other education sub-categories).

“For education institutions which recorded Covid-19 infection among their members, the management must immediately notify the nearest District Health Office (PKD) for prevention and control measures,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Adham said the need for a temporary closure of classes or premises would be considered based on risk assessment by PKD which comprised contact tracing and further inspection.

“The temporary closure aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among members of the education sector including students, teachers, staff on duty and further, to the community,” he said.

Dr Adham explained that when PKD or State Health Department received a report or notification on Covid-19 positive cases or cluster, a team from the PKD would be mobilised to conduct investigations, contact tracing, infection prevention and control measures as well as risk assessment.

The PKD would also advise the management to conduct a cleaning and disinfection process at their premises, he said.

The minister urged all education premises to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures such as maintaining physical distance, wearing face masks and practising personal hygiene.

“Run fever or symptom screening at the entrance of schools or premises. Those who are unwell or symptomatic are advised to seek treatment at nearby health facilities,” he said. – Bernama