Interstate travel ban to continue, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 23): The government will still maintain the interstate travel ban as it is one of the causes behind the rise in the daily Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter was decided at the Covid-19 technical committee meeting today.

He said the decision would definitely not be well-received by Malaysians, but it was needed to curb the spread of the disease.

“Cases have increased in other countries. India currently records over 200,000 Covid-19 positive cases daily, pushing its total cases to over 14 million. The capital New Delhi, scores of hotels and halls have been converted to house Covid-19 patients.

“We definitely do not want such a situation in Malaysia. So once again, I would like to stress on self-monitoring and standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, ‘kita jaga kita’,” he told a media conference regarding developments of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the recovery MCO (RMCO) here. — Bernama

