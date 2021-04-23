Taxis no longer bound by 1,500 cc requirement

SANDAKAN: Taxi operators now have more choices of vehicles since the government has agreed that taxis are no longer required to meet the 1,500 cc requirement.

Sabah Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Chairman, Dato Chin Kim Hiung said that taxis are now required to adhere to the triple-star ASEAN NCAP.

He said that taxi operators can now opt for vehicles with such rating such as Proton Saga FLX, Perodua Bezza, Perodua Alza or Toyota Vios as their taxis.

However, compact cars such as Perodua Axia, Perodua Myvi or Proton Iriz are not allowed to become taxis, he said.

“This is due to the consideration that passengers will need space to put their baggage comfortably,” he said when meeting with taxi operators recently.

At the same time he also called on taxi operators to register and display the MySejahtera QR code in their vehicle.

He reminded that the taxi drivers must ensure that their passengers scan the QR code prior to starting their journey, and that their passengers always donned their facemask.

He said that they should also prepare a hand sanitizer in the vehicle.