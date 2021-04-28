Tawau crocodile attack victim’s body found

TAWAU: The body of a 26-year-old man believed to be a victim of a crocodile attack was found at 12.50 pm about 300 metres from where he was seen missing by his brother at Kampung Brantian River on Tuesday.

District Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the victim was found by the rescue team and there were bite marks on the victim’s waist. None of the victim’s limbs were missing.

The victim, identified as Mazlan bin Ampung was said to be taking a bath in the river. His brother who was eating at a stall near the river heard the victim scream and rushed to the location but only saw big ripples on the river surface and suspected the victim was attacked by a crocodile.

The search operation started at 10 pm on Tuesday and called off at 11.35 pm. On the second day the search operation started at 8.30 am until the victim’s body was found in the afternoon.