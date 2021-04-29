Covid-19: Sarawak records 522 new cases, 2 deaths

KUCHING (April 29): Sarawak today recorded 522 new Covid-19 cases, along with two fatalities in Kapit and Bintulu respectively, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said these brought the cumulative total of positive cases in the state to 29,899 and the death toll to 173.

Of the total new cases, Bintulu had the highest with 140 cases followed by Sibu at 96, Miri (69), Kuching (58), Kanowit (40), Selangau (15), Sri Aman (15), Serian (13), Kapit (13), Mukah (9), Lundu (7), Song (6), Bukit Mabong (6), Pakan (5), Bau (5), Saratok (4), Betong (4), Sarikei (4), Matu (4), Julau (3), Daro (2), Samarahan (2), Tanjung Manis (1) and Limbang (1).

“Of the 522 new cases, 42 individuals showed signs and symptoms when taking the Covid-19 swab tests while 453 individuals detected were those ordered to undergo quarantine,” said SDMC.

The committee said one of the fatalities involved a 90-year-old woman found unconscious by family members on April 26 and taken to the Kapit Hospital, where she was pronounced dead that same day.

An rT-PCR test conducted on the deceased on the same day returned positive for Covid-19. She had a history of stroke and hypertension.

The second death was a 47-year-old woman who was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 after an active case detection (ACD) operation at a high risk area. She was admitted into the Bintulu quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

She suddenly had a coughing fit and lost consciousness. Her condition worsen and was referred to Bintulu Hospital on Apr 28 and passed away the same day. She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the state recorded 441 new recoveries and discharged cases today.

It added that 110 of these cases were recorded in Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu followed by Sarawak General Hospital and PKRC Kuching (68), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu (65), Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit (55), Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri (54), Sarikei Hosital and PKRC Sarikei (42), PKRC Betong (24), PKRC Mukah (12) and PKRC Serian (11).

“This brings the cumulative total of recoveries and discharged cases in the state to 23,931 or 80.04 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Sarawak,” said SDMC.

SDMC added that the number of active Covid-19 cases that were still being treated at the various hospitals and PKRC stood at 5,724.