RM5,000 fireworks seized in Tuaran

TUARAN: Police seized 13 types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM5,000 at Kampung Termenung, here on Tuesday.

Tuaran police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said five men, including the home owner were also detained for investigation.

“Police believed a transaction for the illegal firecrackers and fireworks were going on as they raided the house.

“We found 13 types of firecrackers and fireworks believed worth RM5,000 market price.

“Five men were subsequently detained and the illegal items were seized for further investigation,” he said today.

Hamizi added that the five men, aged 19 to 37, however did not have any prior criminal record and will be remanded until May 8 for investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, and Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967.