2,000 UMS students to return home for Raya

KOTA KINABALU: Some 2,000 Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students are expected to return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their loved ones.

UMS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said that the university had taken the initiative to provide daily bus rides for the students.

“We would also be providing face masks and hand sanitisers to these

students,” he told reporters after sending off the first batch of students at Padang Kawad UMS here on Saturday.

It is understood that the students would be sent home in stages from May 7 to May 12.

There would be five daily buses that would send the students to their respective hometowns and another two daily buses to the airport for those are who are returning to peninsula.

The students are expected to return to campus by May 15.

“They will not be required to undergo quarantine but they are advised to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) while they are away,” said Taufiq.

He revealed that another 4,500 students would remain on campus.

“We would provide them with food and we would take care of their welfare,” said Taufiq, adding that the health and security of the students would also be cared for.