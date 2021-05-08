Sabah’s cases back to two digits

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Covid-19 new cases are back to two digits today, with 63 recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tawau is back at the top with 17 cases, followed by Kunak (11), Kota Kinabalu (8) and Penampang (8).

“Papar which shot up to 44 yesterday due to the Kuala cluster has stabilised to two.

MOH is also monitoring eight cases involving staff of a govt agency (sic),” said Masidi in his Twitter update.

The state’s accumulated cases now is 58,796.