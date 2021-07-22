Masing: Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 is the correct way towards eradicating poverty

KUCHING (July 22): The RM63 billion to be spent for infrastructure development during the 12th Malaysia Plan (2020 to 2025) by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government is a correct approach towards eradicating poverty, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing.

“Unless and until Sarawak develops its infrastructure and create accessibility to all regions in Sarawak, we will not be able eradicate poverty in this country,” Masing, who is Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development said in a statement today.

He was supporting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s Exit Plan via his key note address when launching the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 earlier today.

It has been pointed out that in the next five years, when the state’s infrastructural development in the likes of the Coastal Highway and Second Trunk Road Network, bridges and Pan Borneo Highway are fully completed, Sarawak will be ready to move forward, said Masing who is also Baleh assemblyman.

“China is a classic example of a nation with ways to eradicate poverty including rural poverty. They spent billions in building infrastructures all over China.

“And now China is the second richest nation in the world from being a poverty-stricken country in the 50s,” he said.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president iterated that the GPS government led by Abang Johari is correct their ways to eradicate poverty in Sarawak.

Sarawakians must know that change for the sake of changing is not the best for this country, Masing added.