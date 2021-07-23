Detained female foreigner identified as Covid-19 Delta variant index case at Pagar Satok Cluster – Sarawak CP

KUCHING (July 23): Sarawak police has identified a detained female foreigner to be the index case of the Pagar Satok Cluster declared on July 19.

With the woman’s infection which had also been identified as a Delta variant, 21 other detainees and eight police personnel at the Satok Police Station was infected with Covid-19, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“Currently, a total of 22 suspects and eight police personnel are being quarantined under the Ministry of Health,” Aidi said when contacted today.

He added that the police station, which had been closed since July 22, was expected to resume operations on August 4 after all sanitisation works are completed.

Meanwhile, as of midnight July 22, Sarawak has recorded a total of 93 Covid-19 Delta variant cases – the highest in the country, said the Ministry of Health in a statement today.

Altogether, Malaysia recorded 189 Delta variant cases, with the rest recorded in Pahang (18), Selangor (15), Kuala Lumpur, Labuan (10 each), Johor (8), Negeri Sembilan (7), Melaka (5), Kedah (4), Sabah (3), Perlis (2), Putrajaya (2), Terengganu (1), and Perak (1).