Covid-19: 2 deaths, 405 new cases in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 255 cases

KUCHING (July 27): Kuching continued to account for the majority of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with 255 cases out of the total 405 recorded in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The district with the second highest number of new cases was Samarahan with 60, followed by Sibu (20), Bau (11), Kabong (9), Serian (8), Simunjan and Tatau (6), Bintulu (4); Kapit, Lawas and Meradong (3); Saratok, Asajaya, Tebedu, Pakan and Selangau (2), and one each in Miri, Betong, Mukah, Telang Usan, Subis and Kanowit.

The other districts had no cases. The state’s cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 74,747.

SDMC also reported that there were two fatalities today, bringing the death toll to 459.

It said that one of the deaths was recorded in Tatau, involving a 76-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on July 22 and passed away in Bintulu Hospital. She had comorbidities of hypertension.

The second death was recorded in Bukit Mabong and involved an Indonesian man aged 50 who was confirmed positive on June 20. He passed away in Sibu Hospital and had comorbidities of dyslipidemia.

Of the total new cases today, SDMC said that 314 cases were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 22 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 27 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 36 from other screenings at health facilities.

It also said that there were five imported cases involving returnees from other states, namely Sabah (3), Johor (1), and Kuala Lumpur (1). There was another imported case involving an individual who returned from abroad (Indonesia).

Meanwhile, the committee said that 384 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

“A total of 201 were discharged from Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri, 75 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH, 29 from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei, 21 PKRC Betong, 16 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu, 13 from PKRC Unimas, 11 each from PKRC Serian and Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu, four from Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit, two from PKRC Mukah, and one from Sri Aman Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 69,550 or 93.05 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

There are still a total of 4,568 patients still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRC throughout the state, with 34 cases in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 11 on intubation.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 180 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 3,854 individuals at 103 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, there are 130,532 individuals who have completed their quarantine period.