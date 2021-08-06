Search and rescue operation continues for Indonesian who fell into Baram River

MIRI (Aug 6): A search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Indonesian man, who disappeared after falling into the Baram River on Wednesday, resumed today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said a team comprising 11 personnel from the Lopeng fire station together, the police, and several members of the public began their search for the man yesterday.

He said they searched an area 4km downstream from where the victim is believed to have fallen into the river.

However, the operation had to be suspended when darkness fell.

The 31-year-old Indonesian had gone fishing with a friend near Rumah Budin in Kuala Baram around 5pm on Wednesday.

“The victim is said to have fallen from a raft where he and his friend were fishing,” Law said.

He said the department only received a call on the incident at around 8.51am yesterday (Aug 5).