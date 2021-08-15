Tuaran to be transformed into tourist town

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Gerakan is repainting four rows of historic wooden shophouses in Tuaran, in effort to transform the district into a tourist town to welcome Sabah’s tourism and economic recovery.

Sabah Gerakan State chairman Datuk Alexander Lo Su Hyen pointed out that as the National Covid-19 Immunization Programme (NIP) was in full swing, the pandemic would gradually subside, allowing the tourism industry to open up.

He said the party had responded to the call of the Sabah state government to serve Tuaran.

Therefore, he said the party decided to give the town a brand new look to transform it into a tourist attraction in the near future, which would help the local economy to recover.

Lo said the party had chosen four rows of wooden shops for the beautification plan because they were unique characteristics of Tuaran.

“Tuaran town will be revamped once the repainting work is completed.”

He said the beautification plan would not only include a new coat of paint on the wooden shops, mainly in the colours of the Sabah state flag, but also engage creative artists to create murals featuring Sabah’s characteristics on the exterior walls.

“It is expected that the shops will soon become a ‘check-in’ destination for tourists.

“The murals will be a pleasant surprise to everyone once completed.”

Lo added that the project had commenced a few days ago.

Depending on the weather and Covid-19 pandemic, he expected the work to be completed by September 16 this year in time for the Malaysia Day.

He hoped that the beautification plan would inspire businesses in Tuaran to do the same to inject vibrancy into the township.