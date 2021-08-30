Abang Johari: Unite in fight against Covid; stop quarrelling over political, personal interests

KUCHING (Aug 30): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged the people to put aside their political and personal interests, and unite in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic besieging the country.

In a message in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebration tomorrow, he reiterated that the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wanted to see political stability at the federal government level.

He said it was important to ensure that the war against Covid-19 can be intensified and the country’s economy strengthened.

He said it would be a big loss to the country if the Covid-19 pandemic is not stemmed and the economy plunges.

“This is the time for us to unite as Malaysians to fight our common enemy, the Coronavirus. This is not the time for all of us to quarrel with each other over political or personal interests,” Abang Johari said.

The GPS chairman said politics should be a tool to unite society which consists of various races and religions.

He lamented that the recent political crisis in the country had further complicated the situation as the country’s top leadership was faced with uncertainties.

He thus hoped that the solution reached in accordance with the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recently in appointing the new prime minister would bring about political stability in the country so that efforts can be fully focused on fighting Covid-19.

“Today, the threat to the security and stability of the country is different. The enemies that are so small and invisible to the naked eye have wreaked havoc on the country to the point of threatening the political stability and health of the people,” he said.

On behalf of the Sarawak government, Abang Johari thanked all frontliners who had worked hard to curb Covid-19 infections.

He also expressed his appreciation to all Sarawakians who had helped by using their own resources to expedite the vaccination programme throughout the state.

With the cooperation of all, Sarawak has reached the target of 85 per cent in the vaccination programme for the second dose, he said.