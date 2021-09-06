PPV managers ordered to prevent overcrowding

KOTA KINABALU: Managers of vaccination centres (PPV) and the enforcement have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent overcrowding at the centres, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the crowd that turned up for walk-in vaccination was inevitable with the increasing vaccination rate in Sabah as more people were aware of getting inoculated.

“When (the PPVs) open for walk-in vaccination, there may have been slight overcrowding.

“But I have instructed the managers of PPVs and the enforcement to always make sure the SOPs are strictly complied with to prevent overcrowding,” he said to the media after a visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday.

Overcrowding has been reported at the PPV at the Sabah International Convention Centre.