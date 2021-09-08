14 localities including Bintulu school quarters placed under two-week EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 8): A total of 14 localities in seven districts, including a Bintulu primary school’s quarters, have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its Covid-19 daily update that the SK Kuala Tatau quarters began its EMCO yesterday and the order will run until Sept 20.

Also placed under EMCO on the same dates in Bintulu were rental rooms located above Wellgo Cold Drink and Cafe at Kemena Commercial Centre, Tanjung Batu; Modern Lighting and Curtain Shop; and Bamboo Restaurant at Mile 2.

Eight other localities are under the EMCO from today until Sept 21.

“They are Rumah Tawie, Belawan, Skrang in Lubok Antu; Rumah Sang, Rantau Chire, Nanga Kemalih Entabai in Pakan; Rumah Janting, Nanga Merurun in Julau; Rumah Achum, Nanga Sematan Balut in Julau; Rumah Unding, Balut in Julau; Rumah Senabong, Kubau Ili, Pantu in Sri Aman; Rumah Nanta, Kampung Purai in Sri Aman; and Rumah Serit, Tanah Putih Tengah in Sarikei,” said SDMC.

It said Rumah Empenie, Sungai Ribong in Sarikei and Rumah Sia, Entawa, Debak in Betong will start their EMCO tomorrow and it will run until Sept 22.

In addition, the EMCO for five localities has been extended.

Rumah James Drew, Nyelam in Sri Aman; Rumah Lindang, Lachau Ili, Pantu in Sri Aman; Rumah Lani, Empelanjau Asal, Pantu in Sri Aman; and Rumah Ungkie, Tabau in Lubok Antu will have to go through another two weeks of EMCO from tomorrow until Sept 22, while the workers’ quarters of Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd in Mukah had its EMCO extended for another week from Sept 10-16.

SDMC also announced that the EMCO for 13 localities has ended.

“Ending their EMCO today are Rumah Alexander, Bebuling Atas, Spaoh in Betong; Rumah Lanyau, Linsom in Betong; Rumah Mendali, Buyong Bangat in Betong; TR Lenjau Lian, Uma Seping Long Bala in Belaga; Uma Daro, Blocks C and F, Sungai Asap in Belaga; Uma Belor, Blocks C and G, Sungai Asap in Belaga; SMK Bakun quarters in Belaga; Simpang Anding Canteen in Belaga; Uma Baloi Liko, Sungai Asap Block F in Belaga; the workers’ quarters of Lee Global in Bintulu; rental room above MDS Freshmart at Jalan Sebiew in Bintulu; and Taman Jason in Bintulu.

“Only Rumah Gerinang, Sungai Mador in Meradong will have its EMCO lifted tomorrow,” added SDMC.