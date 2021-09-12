Producing High Calibre Future Doctors and Dentists

It is often said that the study of medicine and dentistry requires strong academic foundation. As linguistically challenging fields of study where Latin terminology peppers the students’ vocabulary, the journey to becoming a doctor or dentist is indeed not an easy one.

In 2020, Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM), formerly known as Melaka-Manipal Medical College, made the bold decision to honour high calibre future doctors and dentists in their pursuit of their MBBS or BDS by introducing the MMMC Scholarship Awards. A total value of RM 1.5 million in tuition fee scholarships awaits Malaysian citizens wishing to pursue their MBBS or BDS with the College.

“It is a recognition of a student’s achievements, academic and non-academic prior to the start of their degree,” said Prof. Dr Jaspal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of MUCM.

Twenty-seven MBBS and BDS in-coming students were awarded with scholarships ranging from RM 172,500 to RM 10,000. For Joanne Francis Xavier of Penang, winning the BDS College Scholar award is a blessing towards financing her degree and obtaining the education necessary to improve the lives of the people that she’ll work on as a dentist in the future. She said, “MUCM is consistently recognized for its excellence in education and I will get to know how the real dentistry world works and gain first-hand experience through interaction with the patients and staff.”

The selection process for these scholars with a specially convened panel was gruelling. While academic prowess was merely an eligibility criterion in this process, these scholars had to demonstrate that they are indeed all-rounders in their academics and co-curricular activities. They also impressed the panel with their skills as eloquent communicators and lateral thinkers.

MBBS College Scholar, Tharmaraj a/l Vallaiathamlingam who hails from Seremban, said, “This provides me greater incentive to excel in my medical studies at MUCM. It has also made me realise and appreciate the value of education more.” Tharmaraj, who is also a student from the Foundation in Science programme added, “The scholarship, for me, is not the end but just the beginning. Receiving the scholarship is not just receiving money for me; it tells me I have potential to deliver much for the future of our society.”

Tharmaraj’s sentiments of the future echoes the ambitions of the MUCM Scholarship. “MUCM scholars are expected to be the best of the best for their intake. With that, comes the expectations that they will continue to shine in their journey as an undergraduate student and beyond in their careers as doctors and dentists,” said Prof. Dr Jaspal.

For P’ng Xiu Hui of Selangor, claiming the coveted College Scholar award strengthens her goals and dreams of one day becoming an outstanding surgeon. “I hope to be exemplary in all that I do and contribute to the community and society in the future,” she said.

The MUCM Degree Scholarship is available yearly for MBBS and BDS programmes. The scholarship application closes 3 months prior to intake commencement.

For more information, call us at 1700-811-662 or visit us at www.manipal.edu.my