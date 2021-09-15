Shops selling photography equipment, used items, flowers in Phase One states can operate from Sept 17

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Photography equipment shops, used items shops, nurseries and florists as well as shops selling souvenirs and crafts are allowed to operate in Phase One states of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective Sept 17.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter was decided at the Special Committee on Pandemic Management meeting today, which agreed to allow some flexibility to some of the employment/economic sectors.

He said that antique shops, toy shops, carpet shops, creative content and equipment shops, outdoor shops including camping gear, fishing and others, cosmetic shops, skincare and perfume shops as well as tobacco shops including outlets selling vapes and electronic cigarettes are also allowed to operate.

“These types of businesses are allowed to operate, provided that vaccination conditions are met,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said the meeting also agreed that the supply of minerals and rock materials, including sand, as well as the movement from quarry mineral tenements or dredging sites to premises or sites of major public infrastructure construction projects and necessary industrial or service premises would be allowed.

“Care and maintenance on mineral tenements, quarries and dredging sites as well as licensed mineral and mineral processing premises are allowed for safety and security purposes to prevent the risk of accidents.

“The operation of tenements, minerals and dredging sites for the purpose of producing minerals and rock materials, including sand, as well as the export of minerals and rock materials, including river sand, overseas is allowed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said apart from that, wood- and crop-based plantation would also be allowed under the same phase.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that for states in Phase Two of the NRP, all private offices would be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity if 80 per cent of their employees have been fully vaccinated; at 80 per cent capacity if 60 per cent of their employees have been fully vaccinated; and at 60 per cent capacity if 40 per cent of their employees have been fully vaccinated.

He added that furniture factories would also be allowed to operate while staff vehicles with fully vaccinated passengers would be allowed at 100% vehicle capacity.

The Prime Minister also announced that the forestry sector would be allowed to operate in states under Phase Two and Phase Three of the NRP.

This covers forest harvesting (logging and non-timber forest product); forest plantations in permanent forest reserves (HSK) and forest development under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Forest Development Project.

Other than that, face-to-face meetings would also be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase Two, Phase Three and Phase Four of the NRP. – Bernama