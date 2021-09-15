Sufficient stock of driving license, road tax disks at RTD, Puspakom, Pos Malaysia, MYEG until year end

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The Road Transport Department (RTD) has given an assurance that its stock of Malaysian Driving Licence (LLM) and Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), as well as the remaining stock owned by its strategic partners, are sufficient.

In a statement yesterday, the RTD said the stock of controlled documents owned by Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom), Pos Malaysia and MY E.G. Services Bhd (MYEG) was also sufficient to meet the needs of all customers until Dec 31.

“In August, the RTD supplied a sufficient stock of controlled documents to all RTD strategic partners, including a total of 450,000 pieces of LKM car disks and 8,400 pieces of motorcycle LKM disks as well as 6,600 LMM to MyEG.

“Pos Malaysia received 385,000 pieces of LKM car disks, 287,999 pieces of motorcycle LKM disks and 300,000 LMM, while Puspakom was given 5,500 stocks of car LKM,” the statement said.

According to RTD, as of today, the remaining stock of RTD controlled documents was still sufficient for the purpose of covering the need for renewal or transaction of LKM and LMM at all premises of RTD’s strategic partners.

At MyEG, there are still 100,827 stocks of car LKM disks, 10,843 motorcycle LKM disks and 26,648 LMM, while Pos Malaysia has 365,518 car LKM disks, 142,871 motorcycle LKM disks and 789,274 LMM while Puspakom has 11,950 car LKM disks.

The statement also said that RTD director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim yesterday made a surprise visit to the Sri Kembangan Post Office in Selangor to observe RTD operations and transactions and other aspects of distribution and supply of the LKM and LMM document stocks to ensure that everything runs smoothly. – Bernama