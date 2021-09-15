Work closely to ensure smooth, timely implementation of SSLR – Awg Tengah

KUCHING (Sept 15): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has urged all parties involved in the construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) to cooperate closely to ensure the project runs smoothly and delivered according to schedule.

In a statement released by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) yesterday, the International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Minister said he also wants overtaking lanes at hilly sections of the road as well as rest areas to be included in the project.

“With the completion of this project later on, the Kuching-Limbang/Lawas link before proceeding to Sabah without crossing Brunei will then be finally completed,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The press statement was issued following a virtual project briefing by JKR Sarawak assistant director Meehan Jorai last week.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf, in his keynote address during the recent online symposium ‘Challenges and Opportunities of Infrastructure Development in Borneo’, had said that works on the SSLR are expected to start this month and will be completed in 2026.

“The road is expected to spur the growth of eco and agro-tourism in the surrounding areas apart from providing easier access to education and healthcare,” the Senior Minister said.

The 425km SSLR is a land route connecting Sarawak and Sabah from Miri and bypassing Brunei, thereby doing away with the hassle of immigration and customs checks at the Sarawak-Brunei border.

The first phase of the project is a 77km road under the Ministry of Works from Lawas to Long Lopeng junction (first phase) which will provide smoother and safer travel to Sarawak’s interior, which is now still using logging roads.

The federal government has approved an allocation of RM1.13 billion to finance the first phase of the project.