OSK Foundation rewards national paralympians for sterling show in Tokyo

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): The extraordinary achievements of the national athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics continue to catch the attention of various parties and today they received financial incentives from OSK Foundation, the philanthropic arm of OSK Group.

The foundation contributed a total of RM100,500 to be distributed to the 22 athletes as well as the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM).

In today’s ceremony held virtually via Zoom, gold medallists Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting), Cheah Liek Hou (badminton) and Abdul Latif Romly (long jumper) received RM15,000 each while silver medallists Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia) took home RM10,000 each.

Additionally, all other national Paralympians received RM1,500 each for their determination and dedication while PCM received RM10,000 as an appreciation for their untiring efforts in supporting the development of the Paralympic Movement in the country.

“We are grateful and humbled to support our national para athletes, who have shown extraordinary talent and determination at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games despite the limitations they face,” said OSK Foundation chief executive officer Cheryl Ong.

“Their achievements have inspired all Malaysians (not just those with disabilities) to lead an active and purposeful life and, more importantly, to believe in our own abilities, to work harder and dare to dream bigger.”

PCM President Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin expressed his delight at the gesture shown by OSK Foundation.

“I must admit (that) this is one of the largest contributions by a single private organisation to honour our Paralympians and PCM. With such contributions and encouragement, I feel re-energised to lead and drive the Paralympic Movement in the country to greater heights.

“I hope more corporate organisations will step forward to complement the government’s efforts to promote sports movement for the 15 per cent of our society who are categorized as persons with disability,” he said. – Bernama