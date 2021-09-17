12 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 17): Twelve more localities in Sarawak have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC said the localities included 11 longhouses and a logging camp.

In Tatau, Rumah Charlee Anak Ujang, Sg Sap and Rumah Saran Anak Belang, Nanga Tau have been placed under EMCO from September 16 to 29.

In Sri Aman, three longhouses have been placed under EMCO from Sept 17 to 30. They are Rh Rikie, Punggu Tengah; Rh Gading, Ran Ulu; and Rh Joel, Bijat Ai.

Also under EMCO from Sept 17 to 30 is Rh Untin, Sg Mador, Bintangor in Meradong district.

Pelutan Camp in Telang Usan is under EMCO from Sept 17 to Oct 1.

Five other localities are placed under EMCO from Sept 18 to Oct 1. They are Rh Cecilia, Praja Atas, Saratok; Rh Collin Amban, Bengang, Betong; Rh Pagu, Meregang, Debak, Betong; Rh Rosyvia, Sare, Sarikei; and Rh Robert, Sg Merudu, Sarikei.

SDMC also informed that seven localities were getting their EMCO period extended.

The EMCO at two localities in Beluru namely Kampung Long Aton and SK Long Aton have been extended from Sept 17 to 23, while Kampung Tengah, Beladin in Pusa and Rh Bantan, Sg Langit in Betong would have their EMCO period extended from Sept 18 to Oct 1.

Three villages in Serian will also would have their EMCO extended from Sept 20 to 24. They are Kampung Mentu Mawang, Kampung Mentu Pondok, and Kampung Mentu Tapu.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced that the EMCO for 16 localities have ended as of today.

The localities are are Rh Sumping, Kampung Ran, Sri Aman; Rh Ubam, Lio, Engkelili, Lubok Antu; Rh Ujeh, Sg Atap Ulu Strass, Bintangor, Meradong; Kampung Spaoh/Kiri, Kampung Spaoh Raba Baru and Kampung Spaoh Engkabang, Simunjan; Rh Mulok, Klua, Krian, Saratok; Rh Jemat, Malong, Awik, Saratok; Rh Budol, Seruai, Spaoh, Betong; Rh Gabriel, Sg Sibau, Betong; Rh Tayan, Ng Penebak, Betong; Rh Edward, Batu Lintang, Betong; Kampung Hulu, Beladin, Pusa; Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, Suai 1 Estate

(Gelasah Division) dan Gelasah Palms Oil Mill, KM120, Miri-Bintulu, Subis; Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Serian; Kampung Mapu Tantu, Serian; Kampung Mapu Sadong, Serian; and Kampung Mapu Tragus, Serian.

Another five localities will end their EMCO on Sept 19. They are Kampung Simpok, Serian; Kampung Mundai, Serian; Kampung Lintang Baru, Serian; Kampung Darul Falah Bintangor, Meradong; and Rh Minggu, Batu 28, Skim Sekuau, Selangau.