In Johor Baru, cops catch 14 for partying with drugs and alcohol on Malaysia Day

JOHOR BARU (Sept 17): While many Malaysians observed Malaysia Day privately due to Covid-19 restrictions, a group of 14 people here were arrested celebrating the national holiday with a drug and alcohol party.

The party-goers, consisting of seven men and seven women aged between 20 and 41, were caught during a surprise police raid at a house in Taman Perling here at 2.30am.

Johor Baru North district police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the raiding team also found various alcoholic beverages, in addition to several types of drugs including marijuana, ketamine and ecstasy.

Initial investigations revealed that the party was held earlier the evening at 10pm and the house was specially rented for RM2,000 a day by a man who acted as the organiser of the private event.

“Urine test results found that five men, including the 41-year-old organiser, were positive for methamphetamine abuse,” Rupiah said in a statement.

She added that police also confiscated all electronic music equipment used for the party.

She said the party organiser was issued a fine of RM2,000 and the rest of the partygoers RM1,500 each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Rupiah said the suspects are in police custody after the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court allowed their remand for four days to facilitate investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6 (2) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment which if convicted, carries a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisonment for a year or both,” she said.

As for the drug offences, Rupiah said police will be investigating the case under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, where those found guilty may face a prison sentence and caning.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and if convicted can be fined RM100,000 or imprisoned not more than five years or both.

“Investigators are also probing the case under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to two years if convicted,” said Rupiah.

Under Phase One and Two of the NRP, social activities, such as private parties and gatherings, are not allowed. — Malay Mail