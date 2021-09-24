12 longhouses among 13 new localities in Sarawak put under EMCO since yesterday

KUCHING (Sept 24): Thirteen more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since yesterday, with 12 involving longhouses.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), one other locality was an industrial area in Miri.

In Bintulu, Rh Achoi anak Jampung and Rh Lang Anak Baja, Mile 18 have been placed under EMCO from Sept 23 to Oct 2.

Four localities were placed under EMCO from today until Oct 3. They are Rh Nanau, Nanga Telesa Mujok and Rh Sally, Lubok Langgir, Ulu Merururn in Julau; and Rh Mani, Kumpang Paoh B, Engkilili and Rh Liam, Rantau Kemayau Manis, Ulu Engkari in Lubok Antu.

In Sarikei, Rh Nanggau, Sg Meramat; Rh Endawie, Sg Kawan; Rh Jana, Tanah Putih; and Rh Augustine Mat, Tanah Putih would undergo EMCO from Sept 25 to Oct 4.

Rh Intai, Suri Baroh and Rh Tila, Luing in Betong; and Rh Loya Seman, Kamidan Asal in Saratok would be undergoing EMCO from Sept 25 until Oct 4 as well.

As for the industrial area, USMP Industries Sdn Bhd, Lot 1528-1529, Permy Technology Park, Jalan Tudan, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Tudan in Miri has been placed under EMCO from Sept 23 until Oct 3.

Meanwhile, 20 localities had their EMCO lifted today.

In Sarikei, the localities are Rh Guang, Sg Tekalong; Rh Sumpun, Sg Selidap; and Rh Gundak, Sg Paoh Sarikei.

In Pakan, the localities are Rh Ganda, Manding; Rh Elly, Kerangan Langgir; Rh Jembau; Tanjong Kedang; Rh Barak, Nyalak Ili; Rh Kadam, Sg Buloh; Rh Mancha, Ng Moa Ulu Sugai; Rh Suie, Wak; Rh Richard Dom, Lubok Geraji; and Rh Lawang, Sg Kura.

Other localities with their EMCO lifted today are Kampung San Demam, Undop in Sri Aman; Rh Manggat, Sg Pelandok and Rh Jembat, Ulu Dit, Debak in Betong; Kampung Hulu Maludam and Kampung Semarang in Pusa; Rental Room on top of Shin Thian Hiang Cafe in Bintulu; Tamar Estate workers quarters, Semanok in Tatau; and Rh John Anak Damu, Sg Labaong, KM60 Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Sebauh.