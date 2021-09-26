Another 15 commercial premises in S’wak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Sept 26): A total of 15 commercial premises in four districts have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that 10 of the listed premises were located in Kuching.

They are Mydin (Vista Tunku) at Petra Jaya, Emart at Matang, Emart at Batu Kawa, The Spring Shopping Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Wisma Satok, Plaza Merdeka, Medan Niaga Satok, TZ Burger at Bandar Baru Semariang, and Mydin (SRH Mall) at Semariang.

“In Samarahan, the commercial premises listed was Aiman Mall at Kota Samarahan while in Serian, it involved LePapa Hypermarket,” it said.

It said in Sibu, three premises have been listed namely Sibu Central Market, Sibu Central Market (Night Market) and Medan Mall.

“This brings the cumulative number of HIDE premises and locations in Sarawak to 395,” it added.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emotive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.