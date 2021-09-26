Covid-19: One new cluster declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 26): A new Covid-19 cluster has been declared by the State Health Department today involving a longhouse in Limbang, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the Sungai Poh Cluster was traced back to the longhouse located at Sungai Poh, Nanga Medamit with 44 positive cases (including index case) detected so far.

“A total of 30 individuals out of the 44 positive cases who were screened from this community cluster, were newly reported today.

“Another three individuals have tested negative,” it said, adding that the positive cases have been sent to Limbang Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk treatment centre (PKRC) in the district.

The committee also announced the end of eight clusters namely Kampung Quop Cluster, Kampung Git Cluster, Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster, Kampung Haji Baki Cluster, Kampung Bintawa Ulu, and Kampung Pulo Ulu in Kuching; Jalan Kemena Industries Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu; and Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster in Miri after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

There are currently 120 active clusters in the state with six clusters recording an increase of 105 new positive cases today.

They are the Kampung Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (40); Kampung Sungai Poh Cluster in Limbang (30); Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (26); Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching (5); Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster in Sibu (3); and Haidah Cluster in Bintulu (1).