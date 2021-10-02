Foreigner found electrocuted inside drain

SANDAKAN (Oct 2): A foreign man was killed when he allegedly came into contact with a live wire at Mile 8 here on Saturday.

Mohd Nasir Hassan, in his 30s, was found unconscious inside a monsoon drain by a member of the public around 6.30am.

Sandakan fire and rescue chief of operation Syamzari Ganih said they received a distress call at 6.32am and a team was dispatched to the location.

“The victim was believed to have been electrocuted after he came into contact with an electrical wire.

“After the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd personnel had disconnected the electrical wire, we helped to carry the body out from the drain before handing it to the police for further action,” said Syamzari, adding that the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.