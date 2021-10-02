Kuching court fines two men RM10,000 each for illegal gambling

KUCHING (Oct 2): The Magistrate’s Court here fined two men aged 24 and 22 years old RM10,000 each, or in default two months jail, after they pleaded guilty for illegal gambling on Sept 30.

Both pleaded guilty to the charged framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The 24-year-old was also charged under Section 9(1) of the same Act for buying an illegal lottery ticket, to which he also pleaded guilty.

He was fined RM2,500 or in default one month jail for this charge.

Meanwhile, Padawan district deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement today said that warrant of arrests against four men and four women were issued after they failed to turn up in court to face their charges.

In a separate case, a warrant of arrest was also issued to a 53-year-old man who failed to turn up at the Magistrate’s Court for his charge under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Also being prosecuted by the district police on Sept 30 was a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly receiving stolen property against a 22-year-old man.

“The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six months in jail,” Lim said.

He was also fined RM1,500 or in default three weeks in jail after pleading guilty to not be in possession of any identification documents during the arrest.

Also charged separately were men aged 22-year-old and 23-year-old who claimed trial for a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

Both were allowed a court bail of RM2,000 with one local surety.

The remention of the case has been set to Nov 8.