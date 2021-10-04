Covid-19: 98.74 pct of Sarawak’s new 1,189 cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 4): About 98.74 per cent of the 1,189 Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak today were classified under Category 1 and 2, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said that 371 cases, or 31.20 per cent, of the total new cases today were under Category 1 (no symptoms) while another 803, or 67.54 per cent, were under Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“Three cases (0.25 per cent) were reported under Category 3 (with lung diseases), five cases or 0.43 per cent under Category 4 (with lung diseases and requiring intubation) and another seven cases (0.59 per cent) were reported in Category 5 (with lung diseases and requiring ventilation support),” said the committee.

To date, the committee said that Sarawak has reported a total of 216,765 Covid-19 cases.

Kuching continued to top the list with 272 new cases, followed by Miri (205), Sibu (109), Sarikei (107), Limbang (89), Samarahan (75), Bintulu (47), Kanowit (31), Bau (31), Mukah (29), Sri Aman (27), Asajaya (26), Subis (20), Lawas (17), Serian (13), Meradong (13) and Pakan (12).

Districts reporting single-digit new cases are Betong (8), Kapit (8), Beluru (6), Selangau (6), Lundu (5), Simunjan (5), Kabong (5), Julau (4), Lubok Antu (3), Sebauh (3), Pusa (2), Belaga (2), Tanjung Manis (2), Saratok (2), Telang Usan (2), Marudi (1), Matu (1) and Tatau (1).

No new cases were reported in Daro, Dalat, Tebedu, Bukit Mabong and Song districts today.