Labuan rolls out Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

LABUAN (Oct 18): Labuan has begun administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots under a three-phase exercise which will see almost 20,000 people getting their third jab.

Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the first phase would involve 1,290 healthcare personnel, the second phase, 2,500 non-healthcare frontliners including the media fraternity; and the third phase, some 16,000 individuals in high-risk groups.

“We have received the green light from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to administer the booster shots, with our healthcare frontliners to be vaccinated starting today until the end of the week,” he said before the launch of the booster shots at the Membedai Health Clinic on Monday.

He said all the three phases are expected to be completed by the end of the year or early next year.

“Only individuals who have completed the recommended six-month interval after the second dose are eligible for the booster shots,” he said.

“We have set up vaccination centres at Labuan Hospital, Labuan air force base camp and the Membedai Health Clinic,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said the booster shots would also be made available at all private clinics via appointments.

“Those eligible can contact the clinics to set their appointments,” he said. – Bernama