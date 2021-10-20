Petronas contributes RM708,460 for CSR programmes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Petronas has contributed RM708,460 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for Sabah to implement three new community well-being and environment programmes.

The programmes were identified by the Petronas-Sabah Joint Working Committee, a collaborative platform between Petronas and the State Government for immediate implementation through December 2021.

The first programme was the construction of a lookout tower and jetty at Kampung Pantai Emas, Kota Belud, an initiative by the Kota Belud District Office aimed at uplifting tourism and fisheries activities in the area for which RM500,000 is allocated.

The second was the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programme, a CSR initiative by Petronas in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department to empower communities to be better prepared for emergencies while also promoting the spirit of volunteerism among them.

About 200 grassroots leaders and community members from Tuaran, Papar, Beaufort and Sipitang will be involved in the CERT programme starting end of this month for which RM108,460 is allocated.

The remaining RM100,000 was for the Sabah International Climate Change Conference 2021 that will be held next month, organised by the Sabah Environment Protection Department.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the handing over of contribution from Petronas Head of Government and Regulator Advisory, Anuar Ismail to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong in a brief ceremony at Menara Kinabalu here on Wednesday.

Anuar was accompanied by Head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab.