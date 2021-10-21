Over 1,000 SMK Methodist students receive second Covid-19 vaccine dose

SIBU (Oct 21): Students of SMK Methodist aged between 13 and 15 received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination at SJK(C) Su Lai here yesterday.

SMK Methodist Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Ting Wei Ping told reporters during his visit to the vaccination centre that 1,035 students were on the list to receive the second dose.

“This is based on the number of students who had received their first dose at SMK Methodist,” he said.

For those unable to come, the school will compile the name list for Lanang Health Clinic to arrange another time.

Ting revealed that 30 students were absent during the first dose mainly because they were not in Sibu or under quarantine.

However, they will soon receive their vaccination at Lanang Health Clinic, he informed.

SMK Methodist was not used as the venue for the second dose as Form 5 and Form 6 classes had resumed.

“We’ve decided to use SJK(C) Su Lai because the place is big enough and the school is not very far,” Ting explained and thanked SJK(C) Su Lai headmaster Chan Siah Kuong.

About 60 teachers of SMK Methodist on duty at the vaccination exercise at SJK(C) Su Lai yesterday.

On the school reopening, Ting said it all depends on when Sarawak could enter Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Currently, Form 5 and Lower 6 students in the school are using a combination of in-person and online learning.

“Right now, they are taking turns to go to school. Instead of teachers repeating their lessons every week, we use hybrid instead. So, those in school and at home are learning the same thing,” he said, adding that Upper 6 students are all back to school for their classes.

Ting also expressed hope that after the second vaccination, and if the ministry allowed children to go back to schools, parents would cooperate.

“We cannot stop learning. This is the way forward,” he pointed out.

Also present at the vaccination centre were SMK Methodist principal Philip Ling, senior assistant (student affairs) Elvis Lee, and PTA publicity chief Lai Chiong Ann.