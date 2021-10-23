CM: Sarawak’s MA63 efforts a step towards strengthening its identity, part of Keluarga Malaysia

KUCHING (Oct 23): The efforts by Sarawak to restore its rights that have been eroded are not for the state’s own interest but should be seen as a step towards further strengthening the identity of Sarawakians as part of a larger Keluarga Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg tonight.

“We in Sarawak are very hopeful as a part of the Keluarga Malaysia desired by the Right Honourable Prime Minister, there is respect for our efforts to ensure the spirit, rights and privileges of Sarawak and also Sabah, in the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and also understanding by ‘family members’ in other areas,” he said the launch of Keluarga Malaysia concept.

The ceremony held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Abang Johari also said as one large Keluarga Malaysia, there will inevitably be differences of opinion and views in various aspects of the development of the country, but he believed such situations are only momentary.

“In our large family, I believe in the ability to hear the grievances of our family members as well as the ability to keep our family atmosphere to remain friendly and in goodwill.

“I consider the reported agreement given by The Right Honorable Prime Minister to amend the Federal Constitution in line with the spirit of MA63 and privileges of Sarawak and Sabah, as a very good start to listen and consider the requests of our Keluarga Malaysia family members from Sarawak and Sabah.

“Thank you and hopefully the amendments are successfully tabled at Parliament and will have the support of all Members of Parliament,” he said.

On another matter, Abang Johari said that while there is no denying that the Federal Government has implemented various development programs in Sarawak including the Pan Borneo Highway project, these may not be enough to ensure that Sarawak can catch up with the level of development as in the Peninsula.

Pointing out that each family member will require varying treatment, he expressed his hope as State Government leader for a different method to be planned in order to elevate the economic status in Sarawak due to the different economic fundamentals here compared to the Peninsula.

“I really hope this Keluarga Malaysia approach works by looking at the differences that exist, so that development policies appropriate to the situation in Sarawak or Sabah can be planned in order for these territories to be on par with the Peninsula,” he added.

According to Abang Johari again, the family concept is like second nature for Sarawak which has over 30 ethnic groups and a solid foundation to harmony and stability in the state.

“With a population of almost 3 million and an area of ​​124,000 square kilometers, Sarawak is a big “home” which brings together family members from various

racial background, descent, religion, culture and customs.

“Alhamdulillah, with the spirit of always wanting to respect each other despite differences in culture and religion, and sometimes differing opinions and view, Sarawakians can live in an atmosphere of one large family and can be an example to other states,” he said.