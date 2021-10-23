PM launches Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia to assist children orphaned by Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight launched the Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Foundation) to support Malaysian children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of Keluarga Malaysia here tonight, Ismail Sabri said the foundation would provide assistance to these children, particularly in their education up to the age of 18.

He cited the foundation as in line with Keluarga Malaysia concept and a manifestation of Malaysians’ care for children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as 19-year-old Nazurah Nabilah Benjayeed, who now had to look after her seven younger siblings and Hadrami Hasil,11, who was left to care for his four siblings after their parents succumbed to the virus.

“They are among 5,173 Malaysian children orphaned due to the pandemic, losing not only their parents, but the happy moments of growing up as normal children.

“As such, I humbly call on the entire Malaysian family to share their love with these children,” he said.

He also mentioned that in future, the foundation would also offer care and support to other Malaysian children in similar need.

Some 300 guests attended the ceremony held in strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kuching is chosen as the venue for the launch due to its status as City of Unity and symbolic link to the Keluarga Malaysia concept.