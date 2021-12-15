Semi-concrete house at Jalan Federe Roban in Saratok 80 pct destroyed in fire

SARIKEI (Dec 15): A semi-concrete house at Jalan Federe Roban in Saratok was about 80 per cent destroyed in a fire late last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, they received a distress call on the fire at 10.41 pm and 10 firefighters from the Saratok fire station were rushed to the scene.

“The Sarikei fire station, which also received a distress call on the fire, also rushed another team of 11 firefighters to the scene,” it added in a statement.

It stated that the fire had engulfed the entire house when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Firefighters managed to douse the flames and it is estimated that about 80 per cent of the house was destroyed,” it said.

No casualties or injuries were reported during in the fire and investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.