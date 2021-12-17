Covid-19: Sarawak records lowest daily cases since Jan 10 with 24 cases

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sarawak recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly a year with 24 new infections reported in seven districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time the state had logged a low figure was on Jan 10, when 24 cases were reported.

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said Kuching recorded only nine cases followed by Sibu (8), Miri (3), and one each in Bintulu, Serian, Beluru, and Betong.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 251,926.

Of the new infections, only one case was in Category 5 involving a patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support while the remaining cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,614.