Sarawak Welfare Department, agencies prepared to face coming wet season, potential floods

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Sarawak Welfare Department is prepared for the monsoon season and the flooding it may cause, said Dalat assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The immediate-past Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development pointed out the serious floods in Peninsular Malaysia should serve as a wake-up call to state agencies to prepare for similar natural disasters in the state.

“We want to reassure the public that preparation for the monsoon season had started many months ago and many meetings were held with state and divisional disaster management committees,” she said during a high-tea appreciation event with strategic partners at a hotel here yesterday.

She said all government agencies must work as a team to coordinate any relief missions if the people of the state also suffered from serious flooding due to the monsoon season.

“Whenever there is a flood occurrence, speed and quick response are the most important. Listen, empathise and respond,” she emphasised.

Through the Welfare Department, Fatimah said they had already identified potential temporary shelters for flood victims, and stocked up pillows, mattresses, dry food and hygiene kits that are to be distributed to the victims.

She also reminded it is normal for victims to be hot-tempered and feel stressed during the occurrence of natural disasters such as flooding, particularly so with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also urge government agencies to always listen to the feedback and complaints from victims of natural disasters and hopefully, we can proactively react to lessen their inconvenience as well as widening our support system, including emotional support.”

Speaking to reporters after the event, Fatimah said the department had set up 19 depots to distribute basic necessities and food to victims in case of flooding, with eight in Miri, three in Bintulu, two each in Kuching and Mukah, and one each in Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Kapit.

When asked whether she would be resuming her role as the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development in the yet-to-be-announced new state cabinet, Fatimah said she had no information to provide on the matter.

On a separate matter, Fatimah said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had obtained a strong mandate from the people to govern the state for the next five years.

“The people can see just how committed the state government is in developing the state to catch up with other states with infrastructure development, bringing in more revenue and spearheading the digital economy,” she added.

During the event, Fatimah presented excellent service award certificates for 2020 to 55 personnel from the Social Welfare Department.

Among those in attendance were Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus.