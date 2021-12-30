House-turned-crypto mining centre busted for power theft

KUCHING (Dec 30): A double-storey semi-detached house located at Jalan Stampin here was found to be not only stealing electricity but operating illegally as a cryptocurrency mining centre, following a recent joint operation between Sarawak Energy Berhad and the police.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said the operation carried out following public tip-off discovered a total of 14 units of cryptocurrency mining servers worth RM36,250 and other electronic equipment.

It was estimated that Sarawak Energy has incurred about RM2,900 in monthly losses due to unregistered electricity consumption from the electricity theft.

“Sarawak Energy’s technical team also uncovered signs of a tampered electricity meter which was evidence of electricity theft.

“All cryptocurrency mining servers and equipment were seized by the police, with the tampered electricity meter seized by Sarawak Energy for evidence in court,” said the statement.

It added a police report has been lodged and both the operator and the house owner will be called for further investigations.

“The operator and house owner may be charged for stealing electricity under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail if found guilty.”

The statement explained cryptocurrency mining is known to consume a high amount of electricity as it runs 24-hours.

The electrical system can be easily overloaded whenever electricity is stolen to power such activities, leading to unnecessary outages or low voltages that could damage appliances and affect nearby customers.

“Sarawak Energy reminds everyone that stealing electricity is illegal and dangerous as it may lead to fire and electrocution.

“In most cases, the illegal connections are not in accordance with Sesco’s safety standards.

“Individuals are advised not to disregard any safety risks to themselves and the public for profit and to always ensure that their electricity supply is not from a stolen source,” it said.

Together with the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak and the police, Sarawak Energy said it will continue to search and track down all power thieves.

Landlords renting out their houses or shop lots are advised to have the accounts registered under the tenant’s name to protect themselves from any liabilities in the event of meter tampering.

“Customers are also advised not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity bills or allow premises owners to enjoy limitless electricity through meter tampering.

“Meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft,” it added.

Members of the public are welcome to report suspected electricity theft cases in their neighbourhood by contacting Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email at customercare@sarawakenergy.com.