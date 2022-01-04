Covid-19: Sarawak records 24 new cases

KUCHING (Jan 4): Sarawak recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 22 were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said that 13 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while nine were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“The remaining two cases are in Category 3, involving patients with pneumonia,” it said.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 252, 377.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said that Kuching recorded 10 cases, Sibu (4), Miri and Bintulu (3), Lawas (2) and one each in Betong and Marudi.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 15 compounds in Kuching for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually before entering a premises.

To date, the police have issued 12,816 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures.